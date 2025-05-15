Left Menu

BCAS Revokes Security Clearance for Turkish Firm Over National Security Concerns

India's aviation watchdog, BCAS, revoked the security clearance of Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India, citing national security concerns. The action follows Turkiye's backing of Pakistan amid rising tensions due to India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Discussions of boycotting Turkish goods and tourism have emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:36 IST
In a significant move citing national security, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, a Turkish ground handling firm. This decision was reached following Turkiye's diplomatic support for Pakistan in light of recent tensions with India.

Celebi Airport Services India, integral to Turkey-based Celebi, operates at nine major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The revocation is reportedly a response to Turkiye's condemnation of India's recent actions against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, and the reported use of Turkish drones by Pakistan.

In the aftermath, there is a growing call to boycott Turkish goods and tourism within certain sectors. Several online travel agencies have issued advisories recommending against travel to Turkiye. The developments come amid Celebi's claims of significant expansion in the Indian aviation market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

