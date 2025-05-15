Tragic Collision on Taconic: Four Dead in Fiery Crash
Four people died when a van crossed the highway median on the Taconic State Parkway near New York City, crashing into an oncoming car. The van caught fire, killing three passengers, while the car's driver died at the hospital. The crash is under investigation.
A tragic accident resulted in the deaths of four individuals when a van veered across the median on the Taconic State Parkway, north of New York City. The New York State Police reported that the southbound van entered the northbound lanes, colliding with an oncoming vehicle on Wednesday evening.
The collision caused the van to overturn and become engulfed in flames. Authorities reported that three passengers trapped inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the impacted car succumbed to injuries at a local hospital, while the van's driver remains hospitalized in critical condition.
As investigators work to determine the cause of the crash, the northbound lanes of the Taconic in Westchester County were closed for several hours. The community mourns the loss as efforts to understand the tragedy continue.
