Euro Zone Bond Yields Slip Amidst Federal Reserve Rate Cut Speculations

Euro zone bond yields experienced a decline on Thursday, influenced by U.S. Treasuries as signs of soft inflation, retail sales, and factory data point towards potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Germany's 10-year yield, a benchmark in the euro area, decreased by 5.5 basis points to 2.638%, yet remains near a one-month high of 2.7% reached earlier.

The 2-year yield in Germany, sensitive to monetary policy shifts, dropped by 6 basis points to 1.884%. U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in April, impacted by decreasing demand in air travel and hotel accommodation sectors. Additionally, retail sales growth slowed, and industrial output remained unchanged.

Federal Reserve rate cut speculations were supported by the recent U.S. economic data, with about 55 basis points of easing anticipated by year-end. Similarly, the European Central Bank is expected to cut rates by approximately 50 basis points. Market volatility continues amid the backdrop of U.S.-China trade tensions, despite a temporary truce that has buoyed global equities.

