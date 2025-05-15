Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Slip Amidst Federal Reserve Rate Cut Speculations

Euro zone bond yields dropped as U.S. economic data suggested potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Germany's yields saw a notable dip, reflecting global inflation dynamics. The interplay between U.S. and European financial policies influenced market expectations, with potential rate reductions anticipated for both regions' central banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:31 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Slip Amidst Federal Reserve Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone bond yields experienced a decline on Thursday, influenced by U.S. Treasuries as signs of soft inflation, retail sales, and factory data point towards potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Germany's 10-year yield, a benchmark in the euro area, decreased by 5.5 basis points to 2.638%, yet remains near a one-month high of 2.7% reached earlier.

The 2-year yield in Germany, sensitive to monetary policy shifts, dropped by 6 basis points to 1.884%. U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in April, impacted by decreasing demand in air travel and hotel accommodation sectors. Additionally, retail sales growth slowed, and industrial output remained unchanged.

Federal Reserve rate cut speculations were supported by the recent U.S. economic data, with about 55 basis points of easing anticipated by year-end. Similarly, the European Central Bank is expected to cut rates by approximately 50 basis points. Market volatility continues amid the backdrop of U.S.-China trade tensions, despite a temporary truce that has buoyed global equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025