Patanjali Foods Ltd Sees Major Profit Leap in Q4 2025

Patanjali Foods Ltd reported a substantial 74% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 358.53 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, up from Rs 206.31 crore a year ago. The company's annual net profit also saw significant growth, highlighting its expanding presence in various sectors including edible oils, food, FMCG, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Patanjali Foods Ltd has announced a remarkable 74% rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 358.53 crore, as recorded in the quarter ending March 2025. This impressive growth comes from Rs 206.31 crore reported during the same period the previous year, according to recent filings.

The company saw its total income swell to Rs 9,744.73 crore during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, compared to Rs 8,348.02 crore from the corresponding period in the previous year. Over the 2024-25 fiscal year, the net profit soared to Rs 1,301.34 crore, surging from Rs 765.15 crore recorded in the year prior.

Besides its core focus on the edible oil business, Patanjali Foods Ltd is active in diverse sectors such as food & FMCG, home and personal care, and wind power generation, trading products under well-known brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, Dant Kanti, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

