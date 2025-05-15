Left Menu

Mudslide Chaos in Sikkim: Roads Closed, Alternative Routes Used

A major mudslide blocked a crucial road in North Sikkim, hindering traffic between Lachung and Yumthang. Continuous rain hampers the clearance efforts. While no tourists are trapped, road closures persist, affecting travel plans. An alternative route extends the journey by eight hours amidst severe weather complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:55 IST
Mudslide Chaos in Sikkim: Roads Closed, Alternative Routes Used
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant mudslide has blocked the vital road connecting Lachung and Yumthang in North Sikkim early Thursday, according to officials. Despite efforts underway to clear the debris, persistent heavy rains continue to disrupt the process, officials stated.

Fortunately, no tourists were caught in the incident, as they had departed the area beforehand. The road linking Chungthang and Lachung, previously blocked by landslides on Wednesday, reopened around midday on Thursday. However, the relentless downpour poses a risk of further obstructions, with Border Roads Organisation personnel stationed to manage any emerging issues.

The road from Chungthang to Lachen remains closed for over three weeks due to a massive landslide at Munsithang. Travelers are now rerouted via an extended path used by the Army, necessitating an additional eight-hour journey. Only the road between Chungthang and Gangtok through Sangkhalang is accessible, but it remains vulnerable to continued rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025