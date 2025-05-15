Mudslide Chaos in Sikkim: Roads Closed, Alternative Routes Used
A major mudslide blocked a crucial road in North Sikkim, hindering traffic between Lachung and Yumthang. Continuous rain hampers the clearance efforts. While no tourists are trapped, road closures persist, affecting travel plans. An alternative route extends the journey by eight hours amidst severe weather complications.
A significant mudslide has blocked the vital road connecting Lachung and Yumthang in North Sikkim early Thursday, according to officials. Despite efforts underway to clear the debris, persistent heavy rains continue to disrupt the process, officials stated.
Fortunately, no tourists were caught in the incident, as they had departed the area beforehand. The road linking Chungthang and Lachung, previously blocked by landslides on Wednesday, reopened around midday on Thursday. However, the relentless downpour poses a risk of further obstructions, with Border Roads Organisation personnel stationed to manage any emerging issues.
The road from Chungthang to Lachen remains closed for over three weeks due to a massive landslide at Munsithang. Travelers are now rerouted via an extended path used by the Army, necessitating an additional eight-hour journey. Only the road between Chungthang and Gangtok through Sangkhalang is accessible, but it remains vulnerable to continued rainfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
