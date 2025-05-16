Chaos on C V Raman Marg: Drain Silt Sparks Traffic Nightmare

Traffic movement came to a standstill on C V Raman Marg in Delhi's New Friends Colony after silt from a cleaning drive clogged the road. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's desilting effort caused chaos, blocking key routes and resulting in severe congestion that could extend into the next day.

Officials from the Delhi Traffic Police reported that the desilting at Taimoor Nagar drain led to piles of silt dumped along C V Raman Marg, significantly narrowing the road. A bulldozer placed nearby further reduced traffic flow to a single lane, exacerbating the congestion.

The traffic jam surged starting around 6 pm, affecting commuters from Okhla and New Friends Colony heading to central and south Delhi. Authorities are coordinating with civic agencies to implement diversions in anticipation of the following day's morning rush hour.

