Mega Deals Strengthen US and UAE Aviation Ties

In a major announcement, President Donald Trump revealed deals exceeding $200 billion between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, marked by a significant $14.5 billion agreement involving Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Etihad Airways. The White House confirmed Etihad's commitment to purchasing 28 Boeing aircraft, fostering increased commercial aviation collaboration.

Highlighting the agreement's significance, the addition of next-generation Boeing 777X planes into Etihad's fleet is poised to enhance the aviation partnership between the U.S. and the UAE, driving American manufacturing forward. The airline aims to expand its fleet to over 170 aircraft by 2030, as part of Abu Dhabi's broader economic goals.

Etihad's restructuring and expansion under CEO Antonoaldo Neves also includes the acquisition of Airbus A321LRs and A350s, indicating a robust growth strategy. Coupled with Qatar Airways' purchase of 160 Boeing jetliners, these deals underscore the evolving dynamics in global aviation commerce.

