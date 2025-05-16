FAA Clears Path for SpaceX's Starry Ambitions: Starship Flight 9's Journey Delayed

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted license modifications for SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission, although it has yet to authorize the launch. This decision comes as the FAA continues to examine the events surrounding the previous Starship Flight 8 incident.

In a move initially disclosed in March, the FAA approved an increase in the number of launches at SpaceX's Boca Chica, Texas, facility from five to twenty-five annually. The Starship Flight 8 mission met an explosive end in March causing significant disruption, affecting approximately 240 flights.

To ensure safety, the FAA is expanding hazard areas and modifying air routes, which will impact 175 flights. The upcoming Starship 9 launch, which marks the debut reuse of a Super Heavy booster, is a crucial component in SpaceX founder Elon Musk's vision to reach Mars by the 2030s.

(With inputs from agencies.)