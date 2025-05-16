Left Menu

OYO's Corporate Client Surge: A New Era in Business Travel

OYO's business accelerator division added 3,500 new corporate clients in FY25, marking a 20% year-on-year growth. The surge reflects a rebound in business travel within India post-Covid. Key markets such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune spearheaded this growth. SMEs, startups, and traditional businesses contributed significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
OYO's initiative to expand its corporate clientele has reaped impressive results, with the company announcing a 20% year-on-year growth in FY25 by adding 3,500 new corporate clients. The increase is indicative of a revitalized business travel market in India following the pandemic.

Mumbai led the way among Indian cities, achieving the highest growth by securing over 700 new clients, while Hyderabad and Pune followed with 400 and 350 new clients, respectively. Other metro cities like Chennai and Bengaluru also contributed significantly to this upsurge.

Manish Kashyap, Head of OYO Business Accelerator, noted that the rise in corporate accounts is widespread, involving not only large corporations but also a diverse array of small and medium enterprises, startups, and travel management firms. The report by GBTA highlights India as the fourth largest business travel market in the Asia-Pacific, driven by SMEs and a robust economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

