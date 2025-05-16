Left Menu

Etihad Airways' $Multi-Billion Boeing Deal Announced During Trump's UAE Visit

Etihad Airways plans to purchase 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft, announced during President Donald Trump's visit to the UAE. The order comprises Boeing 787 and 777X models with GE engines. This announcement aligns with Trump’s business-focused Mideast tour, after similar deals with Qatar Airways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:37 IST
Etihad Airways' $Multi-Billion Boeing Deal Announced During Trump's UAE Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Etihad Airways has unveiled plans to purchase 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft during President Donald Trump's visit to the United Arab Emirates. The announcement on Friday highlights a major step for the government-owned airline of Abu Dhabi, known for its East-West routes similar to Dubai's Emirates.

According to Etihad, the deal will include a combination of Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft, equipped with GE engines, and accompanied by a comprehensive services package. Boeing yet to confirm the agreement, emphasizes the strategic importance of Trump's visit to the Middle East, which also includes stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The transaction aligns with similar deals on Trump's regional tour, including a significant Boeing order from Qatar Airways, which points towards enhanced economic collaboration between the US and key Middle Eastern nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

