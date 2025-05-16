Left Menu

India-UK FTA: A Textile Trade Revolution

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is predicted to bolster India's textile exports by enhancing margins and providing market competitiveness. The agreement eliminates existing import duties, offering Indian exporters an equal opportunity alongside other nations. This deal marks significant progress in India-UK trade relations, with long-term growth expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is poised to enhance India's textile export sector by improving margins for existing and emerging textile exporters, according to a report by Systematix Research. The FTA aims to bolster the export pipeline and offers potential for scale expansion for firms engaging with UK markets.

Scheduled to fully impact by FY27, the agreement enables Indian textile companies to grow more competitive and stabilize pricing in the UK market. The elimination of the 8-12% import duty previously imposed by the UK marks a significant achievement following over three years of negotiations.

Presenting Indian exporters on a level playing field with those from Bangladesh, Turkey, Pakistan, Cambodia, and Vietnam, the FTA boosts near-term gains and enhances India's reputation as a reliable trading partner. Such developments could guide future agreements with other developed countries.

The report outlines strong demand visibility, favorable tariffs by the US on Indian goods, and shifts in global sourcing trends due to rising labor costs in Vietnam and political issues in Bangladesh as factors supporting India's textile sector.

India's established production capabilities and government support are also key to the industry's sustained growth. Overall, the FTA opens new avenues, increasing competitiveness for Indian textile exporters and fostering long-term sectoral development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

