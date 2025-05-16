India On Course to Become Global Fighter Jet Powerhouse

India is poised to achieve self-reliance in fighter jet manufacturing, according to Kota Harinarayana, the former programme director and chief designer for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Harinarayana, a Padma Shri awardee, noted that significant advancements in the aircraft manufacturing ecosystem have been made.

As technology for indigenous aircraft production has improved, India is on track to produce a comprehensive range of fighter jets to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Harinarayana expressed optimism that soon, India will not only fulfill its defense needs but also begin exporting fighter jets to ally nations.

The increased use of Tejas by the IAF underscores the value of domestic manufacturing. Harinarayana also praised the successful trial of 'Bhargavastra', an indigenous counter-drone system, in Odisha. He cited India's success in operations like 'Operation Sindoor' as evidence of the nation's growing defense capabilities.

