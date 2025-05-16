IIFT Unveils First Overseas Campus in Dubai: A Milestone in Indian Education Globalisation

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has marked a historic milestone by announcing the opening of its first overseas campus in Dubai. This move is a strategic effort to broaden IIFT's global footprint and enhance India's role in international business education.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry hailed this development as a proud step in the global expansion of Indian higher education, resonating with the National Education Policy 2020, which advocates internationalisation. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal lauded IIFT for its achievement, emphasising its significance in fostering Indian educational leadership worldwide.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted the establishment as a major turning point in IIFT's 62-year history, noting its role in elevating India's stature in delivering world-class education in International Trade. Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi reiterated his dedication to elevating IIFT to a world-class status, emphasising the potential of the Dubai campus to excel in research and training.

(With inputs from agencies.)