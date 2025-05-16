Left Menu

IIFT Unveils First Overseas Campus in Dubai: A Milestone in Indian Education Globalisation

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has launched its first international campus in Dubai, marking a significant stride towards globalising Indian education. This expansion aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, reinforcing India-UAE educational ties and positioning IIFT as a hub for international business learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:31 IST
IIFT Unveils First Overseas Campus in Dubai: A Milestone in Indian Education Globalisation
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (Image: X/IIFT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has marked a historic milestone by announcing the opening of its first overseas campus in Dubai. This move is a strategic effort to broaden IIFT's global footprint and enhance India's role in international business education.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry hailed this development as a proud step in the global expansion of Indian higher education, resonating with the National Education Policy 2020, which advocates internationalisation. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal lauded IIFT for its achievement, emphasising its significance in fostering Indian educational leadership worldwide.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted the establishment as a major turning point in IIFT's 62-year history, noting its role in elevating India's stature in delivering world-class education in International Trade. Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi reiterated his dedication to elevating IIFT to a world-class status, emphasising the potential of the Dubai campus to excel in research and training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025