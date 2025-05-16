Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: 15 Injured in Solan District

In a tragic incident on Friday morning, more than 15 people, including school children, were injured in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, according to police sources.

The accident happened near Sariyang village when a pressure pipe burst on a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus traveling from Sheelghat to Shimla. With over 30 passengers on board, the bus was forced off the road by its driver who attempted to save lives by directing it into a hillside. This maneuver resulted in the vehicle overturning, though the precise cause remains under investigation.

All injured passengers were swiftly transported to Arki civil hospital, where they are currently being treated for their injuries, as confirmed by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)