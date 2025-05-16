Left Menu

Borana Weaves IPO: A Looming Opportunity in Textile Expansion

Borana Weaves announced a price band of Rs 205-216 per share for its Rs 145-crore IPO, opening on May 20. Proceeds will fund a new manufacturing unit in Surat and other needs. Aiming to expand capabilities in synthetic textiles, shares will list on BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:37 IST
Borana Weaves IPO: A Looming Opportunity in Textile Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Borana Weaves, a key player in the textile manufacturing sector, has set the price band for its forthcoming Rs 145-crore initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 205-216 per share. The offering opens to public investors on May 20, with anchor investors allowed to place bids starting May 19.

The IPO, entirely a fresh issue totaling up to 67.08 lakh equity shares, will close on May 22. At the price band's upper limit, Borana Weaves anticipates raising approximately Rs 144.89 crore. Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 69 shares and in multiples thereafter.

Proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for setting up a new manufacturing unit in Surat, Gujarat, to enhance the production of grey fabric and meet incremental working capital requirements. Chairman and MD Mangilal Ambalal Borana emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion to strengthen operations and quality. The shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with Beeline Capital Advisors and KFin Technologies managing the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025