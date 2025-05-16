Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bulandshahr

A tragic accident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left 31 others injured. A canter truck collided with another vehicle when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Authorities responded quickly, assessing the situation and providing necessary medical treatment to the survivors.

Updated: 16-05-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on the Bulandshahr-Anupshahr road in Uttar Pradesh, three people lost their lives and 31 were injured when a canter truck collided with another vehicle. The collision occurred when the canter truck driver dozed off while on route from Morha, Punjab, to Shahjahanpur-Hardoi.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh reported that 36 passengers were in the vehicle, and of these, 27 were sent to Meerut for medical treatment while four were taken to the Bulandshahr district hospital. Sadly, two passengers were fortunate to escape unscathed.

District Magistrate Shruti and Senior SP Dinesh Kumar Singh responded promptly to the scene and visited the hospital to check on the injured. The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Ravi, 60-year-old Shivdai, and 32-year-old Sunil, have been sent for post-mortem examination.

