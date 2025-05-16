Boeing's Legal Turbulence: Nonprosecution Agreement in the Works

Boeing is on the brink of securing a tentative nonprosecution agreement with U.S. prosecutors concerning fraud allegations connected to two catastrophic 737 MAX crashes that resulted in 346 fatalities. This agreement aims to avert a June 23 trial by addressing charges that Boeing misled U.S. regulators about key flight control systems. Such a settlement mandates judicial endorsement.

According to individuals privy to the situation, Boeing has decided against entering a guilty plea in the case, as relayed by prosecutors to the victims' families during a Friday briefing. This shift in Boeing's stance came after a judge's dismissal of a December plea deal. Meanwhile, DOJ officials are deliberating between pursuing a nonprosecution agreement or taking Boeing to trial, with no conclusive resolution yet. The parties have not exchanged the necessary documents to finalize any nonprosecution arrangement, the DOJ briefed the relatives.

Neither Boeing nor the DOJ has issued comments regarding these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)