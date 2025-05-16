Historic Transit Turmoil: NJ Rail Strike Shakes Commuter Network

New Jersey's rail network is experiencing its first labor strike in over four decades, creating significant disruption for about 350,000 daily commuters. The strike ensued after NJ Transit management and union representatives could not reach a wage agreement during marathon negotiations.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen claims management abandoned the talks, leaving their 450 engineers without a contract. NJ Transit argues that the union's wage demands could propel the organization into a financial crisis.

Governor Phil Murphy labeled the situation a 'mess' caused by the union. Meanwhile, with many commuters encouraged to work remotely, NJ Transit is expanding bus services in anticipation of increased demand. The strike has notably disrupted events, forcing NJ Transit to adjust for busy weeks ahead.

