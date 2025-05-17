Tempo Tragedy: Overturned Vehicle Leaves 26 Injured in Dhusada

In a tragic accident late on Friday night, twenty-six people, including a child, sustained injuries when a tempo overturned in the Dhusada area. According to police reports, the accident occurred as the driver tried to avoid another vehicle.

Most of the injured are migrant laborers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who had traveled to Panoh for work. On their return journey, the tempo driver lost control, resulting in the vehicle overturning and injuring all passengers aboard. Prompt action by locals ensured the injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals using 108 ambulances.

One child was critically injured and has been referred to PGI Chandigarh for specialized treatment. Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav confirmed that a case has been registered and a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the full details of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)