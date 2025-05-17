Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises Shines with Robust Realty Sales Surge

Brigade Enterprises, a prominent Bengaluru-based realty firm, reported a 31% rise in property sales, totaling Rs 7,847 crore in the last fiscal year. This growth was driven by heightened demand for residential properties and the launch of premium projects, despite a slight decrease in total income.

Brigade Enterprises has reported a stellar performance with a 31% increase in property sales, amassing Rs 7,847 crore in pre-sales for the last fiscal year, according to their recent investor presentation.

The Bengaluru-based realty giant achieved record-breaking sales primarily through its residential properties, which contributed Rs 7,567 crore, while commercial spaces accounted for Rs 280 crore.

Despite a dip in total income for the March quarter, Brigade Enterprises' consolidated net profit rose by 18% to Rs 249.35 crore, illustrating its successful market strategies amidst increasing demand.

