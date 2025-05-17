Left Menu

BYJU'S Founder Unveils Vision for Revival amidst Legal Hurdles

In a candid interview, BYJU'S founder Byju Raveendran outlines plans for BYJU'S 3.0, focusing on education and leveraging AI to enhance teacher capabilities. Despite legal and financial challenges, Raveendran remains committed to the company's mission, aiming for sustainable growth while dispelling fraud allegations by certain investors.

Updated: 17-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:30 IST
Byju Raveechandran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a rare and candid interview, BYJU'S founder Byju Raveendran shared the company's forward-looking strategy dubbed BYJU'S 3.0, emphasizing a mission-driven approach that prioritizes education over profit. Aimed at revitalizing the embattled edtech giant, Raveendran highlighted the fundamental goals of returning to their classroom roots and utilizing artificial intelligence to empower rather than replace teachers.

Stressing a commitment to the cornerstone objectives of the company, he revealed that the new phase will focus on enhancing the educational experience while ensuring that underperforming students receive the necessary support to succeed. While keeping future specifics under wraps, Raveendran assured that the core mission of inspiring a love for learning will remain unchanged.

Addressing the ongoing legal and financial battles, Raveendran attributed some of the external challenges to a small group of investors and lenders pushing contrary narratives. He reassured stakeholders that despite the disruption, BYJU'S would adhere to its original path. Further, he reaffirmed his dedication to the company's mission, stating that the journey to build BYJU'S from scratch to a multi-billion-dollar valuation is an achievement that underscores the company's potential for a promising comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

