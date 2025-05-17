Left Menu

Tourism Crisis in Jammu & Kashmir: Urgent Relief Sought After Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector has been severely affected. The Chamber of Tourism, Trade and Industry Katra has urged the government for a relief package to support businesses struggling due to the resultant economic void. They emphasize urgent government intervention.

Updated: 17-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:39 IST
Tourism Crisis in Jammu & Kashmir: Urgent Relief Sought After Terror Attack
The tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir has been dramatically impacted following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The Chamber of Tourism, Trade and Industry Katra has voiced growing concerns as visitor numbers plummet, creating an economic void in adjacent industries.

The group has urgently appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to implement a comprehensive relief package. Proposed measures include deferment of EMIs on term loans, interest subvention on existing credits, and postponement of utility bill payments to aid struggling businesses.

Moreover, the chamber advocates for a targeted tourism revival plan through promotional campaigns and support incentives for industry stakeholders. Without prompt action, they warn of long-term setbacks for the region's vital tourism-dependent economy.

