Tata Technologies Eyes Growth Amid US Trade Policy Shifts

Tata Technologies Ltd anticipates a return to growth by Q2 this fiscal year despite US tariff uncertainties. CEO Warren Harris cites clarity in US trade policies and trade agreements as pivotal factors. The firm remains optimistic with a solid order book and expected customer investment in new products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 10:42 IST
Tata Technologies Ltd is forecasted to return to healthy growth as early as the second quarter of this fiscal year, despite challenges presented by the US's shifting tariff policies—according to CEO Warren Harris.

Amid softness in the market and tariff-related customer hesitancies, the company maintains an optimistic outlook fueled by a strong order book and anticipated breakthroughs in US trade agreements.

With recent major deals and customers likely prioritizing new product investments, Tata Technologies expects the second quarter performance to surpass the first, marking a rebound from this year's initial hurdles.

