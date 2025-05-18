Tata Technologies Eyes Growth Amid US Trade Policy Shifts

Tata Technologies Ltd is forecasted to return to healthy growth as early as the second quarter of this fiscal year, despite challenges presented by the US's shifting tariff policies—according to CEO Warren Harris.

Amid softness in the market and tariff-related customer hesitancies, the company maintains an optimistic outlook fueled by a strong order book and anticipated breakthroughs in US trade agreements.

With recent major deals and customers likely prioritizing new product investments, Tata Technologies expects the second quarter performance to surpass the first, marking a rebound from this year's initial hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)