Zoff Foods: Spicing Up the Offline Market and Global Exports

Chhattisgarh-based Zoff Foods is eyeing a revenue milestone of over Rs 100 crore this financial year. The company is set to amplify its offline presence alongside launching exports, according to co-founder Akash Agrawalla.

"Our revenue reached Rs 93 crore in 2024-25, and we anticipate surpassing Rs 100 crore this year," Agrawalla shared with PTI. With 80% of business from e-commerce, Zoff Foods now aims to balance its focus between digital and physical markets, planning to elevate its store count from 20,000 to more than 50,000 by FY26.

Established in 2018, Zoff Foods specializes in premium spices and seeks to strengthen its foothold in northern and central India. The company is gearing up to start exporting to America, Australia, and Europe by mid-year, leveraging its manufacturing capacity currently at 30-40% utilization.

