Fuel Ban on Overage Vehicles in Delhi Takes Effect July 1

The Delhi government has announced an upcoming ban on fueling overage vehicles, effective from July 1. This decision is part of a broader initiative to enforce stricter vehicle regulations and improve air quality in the city.

In a directive issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management, fuel stations are required to refuse service to diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. To facilitate this, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are being installed at all petrol and CNG stations across Delhi, with a deadline set for June 30.

A representative from the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association highlighted some logistical challenges as cameras have been installed, but discrepancies arise when vehicle numbers are read after fueling. A meeting with the transport department is scheduled to address these issues. The initiative follows court rulings outlawing older vehicles in a bid to curb pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)