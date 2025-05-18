Foundation Stone Laid for Rs 100-Crore Aqua Park in Tripura

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, laid the foundation stone for an Rs 100-crore integrated aqua park in Unakoti, Tripura. The event, held virtually from Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala, marks a significant step towards self-reliance in fish production.

In the presence of key government officials, Singh explained that the project is one of 11 aqua parks planned nationwide. The northeastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura will benefit from these initiatives due to their potential for increased fish yield.

State Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das shared that Rs 42.50 crore has been released for the project, which is expected to boost local fish production and reduce the state's reliance on imports from neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)