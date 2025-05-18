Left Menu

Bessent Dismisses Inflation Fears Amid Tariff Talks

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed inflation risks from tariffs under the Trump administration. He emphasized that worries about price increases, highlighted by Walmart, are a 'worst case scenario.' Bessent highlighted strategic uncertainty as a trade negotiation tactic and addressed concerns over US debt and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:33 IST
Bessent Dismisses Inflation Fears Amid Tariff Talks
Treasury Secretary
  • Country:
  • United States

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to downplay fears about inflation risks stemming from the Trump administration's tariffs, even as Walmart warned of potential price hikes. Speaking to news outlets, Bessent described predictions of consumer price increases as a 'worst case scenario.'

Bessent revealed discussions with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, emphasizing that the decline in gasoline prices is more crucial for shoppers, with gas prices averaging about USD 3.18 per gallon. He also countered Wall Street concerns, signifying strategic ambiguity as part of trade negotiations.

Despite facing skepticism over Trump's economic policies and growing deficits, Bessent maintained that the economy would expand faster than debt accumulation. In the ongoing tariff saga, the U.S. is still negotiating with major trading partners, with uncertainties affecting consumer and business outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025