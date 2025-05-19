Core Integra Expands South India Presence with New Bengaluru Office

In a strategic move to bolster its foothold in South India, Core Integra, a leading HR and labour law compliance company, has inaugurated a new regional office in Bengaluru.

This expansion comes on the heels of robust growth and escalating demand for Ctrl F, the company's flagship SaaS compliance solution, across key sectors. According to a company press release, the decision underscores a long-term commitment to serving their diverse clientele and enhancing the talent ecosystem in the region.

Core Integra CEO, Sandesh Chitnis, highlighted that Bengaluru has been pivotal in the company's growth journey in South India. With a tech-savvy market increasingly seeking advanced compliance and workforce solutions, expanding operations in the city was a logical progression.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Core Integra boasts a presence in 12 Indian cities, including a tech development hub in Solapur, reflecting its strategic national footprint.

