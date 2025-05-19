Left Menu

Ryanair Considers Relocating Flights Amid Tel Aviv Security Woes

Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, expressed frustration over security issues at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, hinting at the possibility of redirecting flights to other European locations due to ongoing disruptions. The airline has paused flights to Tel Aviv until early June amid these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:09 IST
Ryanair Considers Relocating Flights Amid Tel Aviv Security Woes
  • Country:
  • Ireland

On Monday, Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, voiced significant frustration over security disturbances at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport. He indicated that these issues might prompt the airline to reconsider its flight routes, potentially shifting aircraft to alternate European destinations.

O'Leary addressed analysts following the announcement of Ryanair's full-year results, stating, "I think we're running out of patience too with Israel ... flights to and from Tel Aviv." His comments reflect growing concerns within the company over the operational impacts of the security disruptions.

The airline has already suspended its services to Tel Aviv, with operations halted until early June. The ongoing situation raises questions about future connectivity and Ryanair's strategic planning moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025