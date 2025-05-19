Left Menu

Dhanuka Agritech Unveils DINKAR: A Herbicide Revolution for Paddy Cultivation

Dhanuka Agritech Limited introduces DINKAR, a cutting-edge herbicide tailored for transplanted paddy, enhancing crop protection and productivity. The launch event in Tirupati featured notable guests from Japan and India, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable agricultural practices and innovative farm solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:54 IST
Dhanuka Agritech Unveils DINKAR: A Herbicide Revolution for Paddy Cultivation
Dhanuka Agritech Limited Launches 'DINKAR' Herbicide - A Revolutionary Step Towards a Weed-Free Rice Cultivation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dhanuka Agritech Limited, a front-runner in India's agrochemical sector, has introduced a revolutionary herbicide, DINKAR, aimed at elevating transplanted paddy agriculture productivity. This new product, unveiled in Tirupati, is set to transform the landscape of rice farming with advanced crop protection technology.

The launch was attended by key figures from both India and Japan, including Shinichi Hayakawa and Kohichi Ogita from Japan's Hokko Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., reflecting a strong international collaboration. Rahul Dhanuka, Managing Director of Dhanuka Agritech, emphasized that DINKAR is designed with empathy towards the challenges faced by Indian rice farmers.

Amit Mishra, Herbicides Portfolio Manager at Dhanuka, highlighted DINKAR's capability of providing comprehensive and long-lasting weed control, thus boosting productivity. A local farmer from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, shared his successful experience with the product, boosting collective confidence in its efficacy. This collaboration with Hokko Chemical underscores a commitment to bringing high-quality, globally benchmarked agrochemicals to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025