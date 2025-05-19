Dhanuka Agritech Unveils DINKAR: A Herbicide Revolution for Paddy Cultivation
Dhanuka Agritech Limited introduces DINKAR, a cutting-edge herbicide tailored for transplanted paddy, enhancing crop protection and productivity. The launch event in Tirupati featured notable guests from Japan and India, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable agricultural practices and innovative farm solutions.
- Country:
- India
Dhanuka Agritech Limited, a front-runner in India's agrochemical sector, has introduced a revolutionary herbicide, DINKAR, aimed at elevating transplanted paddy agriculture productivity. This new product, unveiled in Tirupati, is set to transform the landscape of rice farming with advanced crop protection technology.
The launch was attended by key figures from both India and Japan, including Shinichi Hayakawa and Kohichi Ogita from Japan's Hokko Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., reflecting a strong international collaboration. Rahul Dhanuka, Managing Director of Dhanuka Agritech, emphasized that DINKAR is designed with empathy towards the challenges faced by Indian rice farmers.
Amit Mishra, Herbicides Portfolio Manager at Dhanuka, highlighted DINKAR's capability of providing comprehensive and long-lasting weed control, thus boosting productivity. A local farmer from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, shared his successful experience with the product, boosting collective confidence in its efficacy. This collaboration with Hokko Chemical underscores a commitment to bringing high-quality, globally benchmarked agrochemicals to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan Tensions Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack: A Decade of Retaliation
India and Angola Enhance Defense Ties with $200M Commitment
India and Angola Forge New Ties: Historic MoUs Inked in Key Sectors
Angola Pledges Support to India Amid Rising Tensions
Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Sports with New Khelo India Hall