Dhanuka Agritech Unveils DINKAR: A Herbicide Revolution for Paddy Cultivation

Dhanuka Agritech Limited, a front-runner in India's agrochemical sector, has introduced a revolutionary herbicide, DINKAR, aimed at elevating transplanted paddy agriculture productivity. This new product, unveiled in Tirupati, is set to transform the landscape of rice farming with advanced crop protection technology.

The launch was attended by key figures from both India and Japan, including Shinichi Hayakawa and Kohichi Ogita from Japan's Hokko Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., reflecting a strong international collaboration. Rahul Dhanuka, Managing Director of Dhanuka Agritech, emphasized that DINKAR is designed with empathy towards the challenges faced by Indian rice farmers.

Amit Mishra, Herbicides Portfolio Manager at Dhanuka, highlighted DINKAR's capability of providing comprehensive and long-lasting weed control, thus boosting productivity. A local farmer from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, shared his successful experience with the product, boosting collective confidence in its efficacy. This collaboration with Hokko Chemical underscores a commitment to bringing high-quality, globally benchmarked agrochemicals to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)