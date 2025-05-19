Left Menu

United Against Abdominal Cancer: A Nationwide Purple Walk

A massive awareness walk was organized across 25 major Indian cities by the Abdominal Cancer Trust to promote early detection and treatment of abdominal cancer. Participants wore purple to show support, while leaders like Dr. Sandeep Jain emphasized awareness and lifestyle changes as crucial preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi-Ncr | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:00 IST
United Against Abdominal Cancer: A Nationwide Purple Walk
Nationwide walkathon highlighting the importance of timely detection and treatment of abdominal cancer. Image Credit: ANI
An extensive awareness campaign unfolded nationwide as thousands united for a multi-city walk organized by the Abdominal Cancer Trust. This event, highlighted by participants donning purple T-shirts, spanned 25 prominent cities, emphasizing the urgency for early cancer detection and effective treatment.

In Delhi NCR, city ambassadors like Mukesh Kumar and Dr. Kiran Chhillar spearheaded the initiative, with key figures leading in other cities. Dr. Sandeep Jain, the trust's founder, underscored that collective efforts can significantly raise disease awareness, advocating for preventive measures such as a healthy lifestyle and regular checkups.

Recognizing participants, Mukesh Mishra of IIEMR highlighted the campaign's message that awareness is pivotal in cancer control. The event saw prominent personalities like Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan's Health Minister launching campaign posters. World Abdominal Cancer Day on May 19 will further this discussion, featuring global conversations and panel discussions to amplify awareness efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

