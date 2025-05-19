United Against Abdominal Cancer: A Nationwide Purple Walk

An extensive awareness campaign unfolded nationwide as thousands united for a multi-city walk organized by the Abdominal Cancer Trust. This event, highlighted by participants donning purple T-shirts, spanned 25 prominent cities, emphasizing the urgency for early cancer detection and effective treatment.

In Delhi NCR, city ambassadors like Mukesh Kumar and Dr. Kiran Chhillar spearheaded the initiative, with key figures leading in other cities. Dr. Sandeep Jain, the trust's founder, underscored that collective efforts can significantly raise disease awareness, advocating for preventive measures such as a healthy lifestyle and regular checkups.

Recognizing participants, Mukesh Mishra of IIEMR highlighted the campaign's message that awareness is pivotal in cancer control. The event saw prominent personalities like Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan's Health Minister launching campaign posters. World Abdominal Cancer Day on May 19 will further this discussion, featuring global conversations and panel discussions to amplify awareness efforts.

