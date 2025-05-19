Samsung Workers Emerge Victorious with Wage Hike Agreement

The long-standing discord between Samsung workers affiliated with Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam and the company's management regarding wage hikes has reached a resolution, announced Tamil Nadu Labour Minister C V Ganesan on Monday.

After engaging in tripartite discussions facilitated by the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the company has agreed to a structured wage hike plan, set to distribute Rs 18,000 per worker over three years. These discussions, spanning five hours, were held at the Secretariat with participation from Senior Labour department officials and CITU leader A Soundararajan.

Additional benefits, including leave and transportation, and promotions for long-serving workers, were also part of the agreement. Both Tamil Nadu's Labour and Industries Ministers commended the effort and collaboration in the successful resolution.

