Samsung Workers Emerge Victorious with Wage Hike Agreement
The dispute between Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam workers and the company management over wage increases has been resolved. Following discussions led by Tamil Nadu officials, a wage hike plan for the next three years was agreed upon, including additional worker benefits and promotions.
- Country:
- India
The long-standing discord between Samsung workers affiliated with Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam and the company's management regarding wage hikes has reached a resolution, announced Tamil Nadu Labour Minister C V Ganesan on Monday.
After engaging in tripartite discussions facilitated by the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the company has agreed to a structured wage hike plan, set to distribute Rs 18,000 per worker over three years. These discussions, spanning five hours, were held at the Secretariat with participation from Senior Labour department officials and CITU leader A Soundararajan.
Additional benefits, including leave and transportation, and promotions for long-serving workers, were also part of the agreement. Both Tamil Nadu's Labour and Industries Ministers commended the effort and collaboration in the successful resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samsung
- workers
- wage hike
- agreement
- Tamil Nadu
- labour
- negotiations
- benefits
- labour minister
- dispute
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM Announces Aid for Families in Tragic Incidents
Diplomacy Delayed: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations Continue Amid Tensions
Gandhi Advocates Strong India-US Trade Negotiations
Workers Across Southern Africa Rally for Labour Rights, Economic Inclusion
European Markets in Mild Flux Amid U.S.-China Trade Negotiations and Earnings Season