Poland Seizes Sanctioned Boeing Tyres Destined for Russia and Belarus

In a significant enforcement action against European sanctions, Polish officials have intercepted five metric tons of tyres destined for Boeing passenger planes. The tyres were scheduled to transit through Belarus and Russia, contravening EU sanctions, according to Poland's tax and customs office.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and its ally Belarus, drastically impacting Russia's aviation industry. A key challenge has been the scarcity of foreign-made aircraft parts. The National Revenue Administration in Poland revealed that during a routine inspection in Koroszczyn, officers discovered the tyres, initially declared as car and bus tyres by the transport company.

With the shipment's sender in Spain and the recipient in Azerbaijan, criminal fiscal proceedings have been initiated over customs fraud. Critically, the transit of these tyres through sanctioned territories allegedly violates European restrictions. While Boeing has restricted support for Russian airlines post-invasion, Russian carriers have circumnavigated some barriers by sourcing essential parts through non-sanctioned countries, though this has increased costs and delays.

