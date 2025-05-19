Samsung Workers Secure Promising Wage Hike Agreement in Tamil Nadu
Samsung India and the Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam have resolved their wage dispute with a mutual agreement, following discussions led by Tamil Nadu Labour Minister C V Ganesan. Over a three-year period, workers will receive a total salary hike of Rs 18,000, along with other benefits.
The wage dispute between Samsung India workers and management has been settled amicably, according to Tamil Nadu Labour Minister C V Ganesan. The agreement includes a salary hike totaling Rs 18,000 over three years, addressing long-standing worker concerns at the Chennai plant.
The negotiation involved a collaborative effort led by the state government and was facilitated through tripartite talks initiated by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The agreement also assures additional benefits, including special salary increments based on experience and promotions for eligible personnel.
Thanks to the involvement of Labour Minister Ganesan and Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, the discussions concluded successfully, fostering a positive work environment. Samsung reiterated its commitment to employee welfare and thanked state officials for their support in reaching a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
