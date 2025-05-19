Left Menu

DLF's Record Sales and Profit Surge in Luxury Real Estate Boom

DLF Ltd, India's largest real estate firm, reported a notable 39% increase in net profit for the January-March quarter of 2024-25. This surge is primarily attributed to robust sales in its luxury housing sector, specifically from its project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:42 IST
DLF's Record Sales and Profit Surge in Luxury Real Estate Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DLF Ltd, the largest real estate firm in India by market capitalization, has experienced a significant financial upswing. The company announced a 39% increase in net profits for the January-March quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching Rs 1,282 crore. This financial boost is largely credited to record sales bookings worth Rs 21,223 crore over the year, spearheaded by high demand for luxury homes.

A key contributor to this impressive performance was the company's 'The Dahlias' project in Gurugram, which alone generated Rs 13,744 crore in sales bookings. Year-on-year, sales bookings surged by 44% from Rs 14,778 crore, driven by the upscale housing market's vigorous demand.

Complementing these successes, DLF reported a net cash surplus of Rs 5,302 crore, enhancing its cash position to Rs 6,848 crore by fiscal year end. Share prices also reflected investor confidence, rising by 3% on Monday to close at Rs 737.40 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025