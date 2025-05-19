DLF's Record Sales and Profit Surge in Luxury Real Estate Boom
DLF Ltd, India's largest real estate firm, reported a notable 39% increase in net profit for the January-March quarter of 2024-25. This surge is primarily attributed to robust sales in its luxury housing sector, specifically from its project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram.
- Country:
- India
DLF Ltd, the largest real estate firm in India by market capitalization, has experienced a significant financial upswing. The company announced a 39% increase in net profits for the January-March quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching Rs 1,282 crore. This financial boost is largely credited to record sales bookings worth Rs 21,223 crore over the year, spearheaded by high demand for luxury homes.
A key contributor to this impressive performance was the company's 'The Dahlias' project in Gurugram, which alone generated Rs 13,744 crore in sales bookings. Year-on-year, sales bookings surged by 44% from Rs 14,778 crore, driven by the upscale housing market's vigorous demand.
Complementing these successes, DLF reported a net cash surplus of Rs 5,302 crore, enhancing its cash position to Rs 6,848 crore by fiscal year end. Share prices also reflected investor confidence, rising by 3% on Monday to close at Rs 737.40 on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seamless Execution of NEET-UG: A Synchronized Effort in Gurugram
Racial Bullying Sparks Inquiry into Institutional Failure at Gurugram School
Gurugram Braces for 'Operation Abhyaas': A Civil Defence Preparedness Exercise
Two killed, three injured in car-truck collision in Gurugram
Gurugram Court Sentences Duo to Five Years in Mobile Snatching Case