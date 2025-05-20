Left Menu

LRQA Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Supply Chains at Cascale Forum 2025

LRQA reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable supply chains during the Cascale Forum in Ho Chi Minh City. The event gathered industry leaders to address sustainability challenges. Nu Nguyen, Director of Operations for LRQA in Southeast Asia, emphasized building trust and collaboration as key to creating lasting compliance and improvement across supply chains.

Hochiminhcity | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:57 IST
LRQA Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Supply Chains at Cascale Forum 2025
The Asia Pacific region's supply chain sustainability has come under increased scrutiny, prompting LRQA to reiterate its dedication to responsible sourcing at the Cascale Forum in Ho Chi Minh City, held from May 14–15, 2025.

This significant event gathered manufacturers, brands, NGOs, and policymakers to collectively address challenging sustainability issues and seek collaborative solutions.

Nu Nguyen, LRQA's Director of Operations for Southeast Asia, highlighted LRQA's role in advancing trust and transparency. He stressed the importance of all parties working as partners, using data to foster improvement, not punishment, and moving beyond checklists to create substantial impact in supply chains.

