Piramal Realty Unveils Tower Six at Mulund's Revanta, a Pinnacle of Luxury Living

Piramal Realty launches Tower Six, the final piece of Piramal Revanta in Mulund, Mumbai. Tower Six offers luxurious residences with scenic views, marking a significant addition to this vibrant community. The development is recognized for its elegant design, modern amenities, and commitment to sustainable, customer-focused living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:30 IST
Piramal realty unveils its final tower at Piramal Revanta, Mulund. Image Credit: ANI
Piramal Realty has officially launched Tower Six, the final addition to its landmark Revanta development in Mulund, Mumbai. Following the success of last year's Tower Five (Raynav), this move reinforces Piramal's substantial presence in Mulund, a suburb known for its unique blend of urban convenience and natural beauty.

The expansive project, unfolding in two phases, is set in a 3-acre private enclave named Vana, meaning 'Forest' in Sanskrit. Tower Six distinguishes itself as the tallest structure within Revanta, presenting options of spacious 2BHK, 2BHK+ Study, and 3BHK units, all with private decks offering spectacular vistas of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Mulund skyline.

This latest venture embodies Piramal Realty's dedication to elevated design and customer-centric living, featuring luxury amenities in their acclaimed 'Club Rasa' and an additional clubhouse in Vana. The development enjoys strategic connectivity owing to proposed infrastructural enhancements, promising a well-rounded lifestyle amidst lush greenery and innovative architecture.

