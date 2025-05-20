India's Commitment to Energy Security and Sustainable Future at BRICS Summit

Union Minister Manohar Lal, representing India at the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting in Brasilia, underscored energy security as a pivotal global challenge. Emphasizing BRICS cooperation, he highlighted its importance for ensuring economic stability, sustainability, and equitable global access to energy resources. Lal praised Brazil's leadership under the theme of strengthening Global South cooperation.

Minister Lal showcased India's clean energy advancements, noting a 90% increase in electricity capacity over the past decade and ambitious targets for 2025 and 2032. India's achievements include becoming the third-largest producer of solar and wind energy and advanced initiatives in biofuels, smart grids, and green hydrogen. He reaffirmed India's commitment to Nationally Determined Contributions.

Lal stressed the role of the Global Biofuels Alliance and India's focus on energy efficiency through innovative programs. He highlighted the need for cleaner fossil fuel use through technologies like coal gasification. Concluding, he invited BRICS nations to India for the 2026 Energy Gathering, advocating for cooperation to achieve sustainable energy goals and tackle climate change.

