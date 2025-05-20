Left Menu

India's Commitment to Energy Security and Sustainable Future at BRICS Summit

Union Minister Manohar Lal led the Indian delegation at the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting, emphasizing energy security and global cooperation. Highlighting India's clean energy achievements, Lal urged for equitable access and invited BRICS nations to the 2026 Gathering in India, focusing on sustainable development and energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:25 IST
India's Commitment to Energy Security and Sustainable Future at BRICS Summit
Union Minister Manohar Lal at BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting in Brasilia (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal, representing India at the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting in Brasilia, underscored energy security as a pivotal global challenge. Emphasizing BRICS cooperation, he highlighted its importance for ensuring economic stability, sustainability, and equitable global access to energy resources. Lal praised Brazil's leadership under the theme of strengthening Global South cooperation.

Minister Lal showcased India's clean energy advancements, noting a 90% increase in electricity capacity over the past decade and ambitious targets for 2025 and 2032. India's achievements include becoming the third-largest producer of solar and wind energy and advanced initiatives in biofuels, smart grids, and green hydrogen. He reaffirmed India's commitment to Nationally Determined Contributions.

Lal stressed the role of the Global Biofuels Alliance and India's focus on energy efficiency through innovative programs. He highlighted the need for cleaner fossil fuel use through technologies like coal gasification. Concluding, he invited BRICS nations to India for the 2026 Energy Gathering, advocating for cooperation to achieve sustainable energy goals and tackle climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025