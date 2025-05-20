Left Menu

AdCounty Media Celebrates 8 Years of Innovation and Global Digital Influence

AdCounty Media, a leader in ROI-focused digital advertising, marks its 8-year milestone. Since 2017, this multi-million-dollar entity has expanded across continents, driving innovation with AI and strategic solutions. As it plans for an IPO, AdCounty Media continues to reshape brand-consumer connections through pioneering digital strategies.

AdCounty Media, headquartered in New Delhi, commemorates eight years as an industry frontrunner, celebrated for its innovative and ROI-focused digital advertising techniques. Founded in 2017, the media giant has established itself as a multi-million-dollar powerhouse with a presence in regions ranging from India to Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The foundation of AdCounty's success lies in its mission to simplify the complex digital marketing landscape and ensure tangible impacts on brands and consumers alike. Co-founders Chandan Garg and Aditya Jangid, along with key leadership figures, have navigated the digital evolution marked by mobile, automation, and data intelligence to redefine advertising effectiveness across multiple sectors.

AdCounty's technological advancements include a suite of in-house platforms like Bidcounty for programmatic advertising and Genwin for lead generation, among others. These innovative tools address digital marketing's comprehensive needs, from AI-driven insights to brand safety. Globally, AdCounty now operates in 30+ countries, working across diverse verticals including gaming and e-commerce, reflecting its commitment to advancing the field of digital advertising.

