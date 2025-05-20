Revolutionary Real Estate Event: The Great Property Sell Fest Smashes Sales Records

In a landmark real estate event, 'The Great Property Sell Fest' hosted across Gurugram, Noida, and Panipat, achieved a staggering INR 2800 crore in sales over a vibrant weekend. The innovative event attracted over 15,000 attendees, revolutionizing property sales with its unique 'You Sell, We Buy' marketplace concept.

Highlighting the event's success, Mr. Robin Mangla of M3M India expressed satisfaction with the encouraging response, emphasizing robust sales and investments in their projects. Meanwhile, ANAROCK's Vice Chairman, Mr. Santhosh Kumar, noted that despite global challenges, buyer sentiment remains strong, particularly in premium and luxury segments.

Adding to the fest's appeal, Mr. Vijay Singh from HDFC Sales reported heightened interest among top banks, facilitating seamless property transactions. Moreover, Mr. Gaurav Kapoor from Investor Clinic praised the fest's dynamic, inclusive platform, emphasizing its potential to transform India's real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)