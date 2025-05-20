India's Mango Surge: Exporting Success to the US

India's mango exports to the United States are witnessing robust growth, overcoming a brief setback at a key irradiation facility in Mumbai. The facility, crucial for treating mangoes headed to the US, faced a disruption due to a data error earlier in May.

This discrepancy led to the rejection of 12 mango consignments by US authorities. However, the situation was swiftly resolved, with normal operations resuming from May 10, ensuring no impact on other facilities. The cooperative agreement between APEDA and USDA is pivotal for such exports.

India's mango export value to the US has surged to USD 10.01 million, marking a 130% increase. The government's initiatives, including infrastructure expansion and global branding, aim to further boost these exports, expanding into new markets like Iran and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)