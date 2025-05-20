Left Menu

India's Mango Surge: Exporting Success to the US

India's mango exports to the US are thriving, despite a recent issue at a Mumbai irradiation facility. Exports have increased by 130%, with value soaring to USD 10.01 million. The US is a significant importer, alongside the UAE. Continued efforts to boost exports include capacity building and global branding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's mango exports to the United States are witnessing robust growth, overcoming a brief setback at a key irradiation facility in Mumbai. The facility, crucial for treating mangoes headed to the US, faced a disruption due to a data error earlier in May.

This discrepancy led to the rejection of 12 mango consignments by US authorities. However, the situation was swiftly resolved, with normal operations resuming from May 10, ensuring no impact on other facilities. The cooperative agreement between APEDA and USDA is pivotal for such exports.

India's mango export value to the US has surged to USD 10.01 million, marking a 130% increase. The government's initiatives, including infrastructure expansion and global branding, aim to further boost these exports, expanding into new markets like Iran and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

