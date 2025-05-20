Left Menu

Government Extends Quality Control Order Deadline for Electrical Appliances to 2026

The government has extended the deadline for implementing the Quality Control Order on certain electrical appliances to March 2026 after consulting stakeholders. This decision aims to develop a robust quality ecosystem while providing ample time for manufacturers to comply with the regulations. Special provisions are included for small and micro enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced a one-year extension in the timeline for the mandatory implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO) on specific electrical appliances, moving the deadline to March 2026. This decision follows consultations with stakeholders and aims to better accommodate the industry's needs.

The order applies to household and commercial electrical appliances with rated voltages not exceeding 250 volts for single-phase appliances and 480 volts for other appliances, including those powered by direct current and batteries. However, the QCO will not affect appliances covered under other pre-existing quality control orders.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, upon hearing industry concerns during a stakeholder meeting, opted for an extension to ensure smooth compliance. The QCO, set to come into effect on March 19, 2026, for large and medium enterprises, provides additional compliance time for smaller enterprises and is part of a larger initiative to enhance India's quality infrastructure and curb low-standard imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

