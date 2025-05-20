Pound Steadies as UK-EU Trade Reset Impacts Sterling
The British pound remained stable against the dollar after reaching a three-week high amid a UK-EU trade reset. Bank of England's cautious stance and strong alignment with the Fed aid sterling. Upcoming UK inflation data and potential BoE rate cuts may influence the currency's trajectory.
The British pound held its ground against the dollar on Tuesday following a significant trade and defense agreement between the UK and the European Union. This comes after the currency reached nearly a three-week high on Monday.
At 1138 GMT, the pound traded steadily at $1.33640 against the dollar, peaking at $1.34030 earlier this week. ING's Chris Turner noted the UK-EU deal had a positive, albeit mild, impact on sterling.
Traders are also considering comments from BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who indicated recent interest rate cuts might just be a pause. The upcoming UK consumer price index readings are eagerly anticipated by market observers.
