Zydus Lifesciences Reports Robust Financial Growth in FY25

Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced a notable 19% increase in revenue for FY25, with net profits rising to Rs. 47,451 mn. The company highlighted its improved EBITDA margin and substantial R&D investments, while Dr. Sharvil Patel attributed success to a strong product portfolio and strategic partnerships for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:40 IST
Zydus Corporate Park, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Limited, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has reported significant financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Key highlights include a 19% surge in revenue from operations, reaching Rs. 2,32,415 million, while adjusted net profit increased by 23% year-on-year to Rs. 47,451 million.

The company's EBITDA saw a considerable rise of 31%, totaling Rs. 70,585 million, with an enhanced EBITDA margin of 30.4%—a 290 basis point improvement over the previous year. Zydus reported a strong net cash position with negative net debt of Rs. 48,836 million as of March 31, 2025.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences, expressed satisfaction with the year's performance, attributing the success to strategic product portfolio growth and sustainable operational strategies. The company also emphasized its commitment to quality and ongoing strategic partnerships to drive long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

