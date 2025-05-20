Fruit Growers Demand Ban on Turkish Apple Imports Amid Political Tensions

A fruit growers' association has called for an immediate ban on apple imports from Turkiye, following the country's political backing of Pakistan in regional disputes.

The Himachal Fruit Growers Samyukt Manch forwarded memoranda to the President and Prime Minister, urging a halt to import, citing Turkiye's status as India's largest apple supplier and its political alliances as reasons.

President Harish Chauhan said terminating imports would benefit local growers and protect national interests, while also urging increased tariffs on apples from other countries.

