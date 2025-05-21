Navigating the Job Search Maze: Skills Over Titles

A recent LinkedIn report indicates that 67% of professionals are interested in exploring new job opportunities but lack clarity on which job titles or industries to pursue.

The research highlights that 65% of professionals can articulate their career goals, yet struggle to find roles that align with these aspirations due to confusing job filters.

With evolving job titles and a shift towards skill-based hiring, there is a significant interest among job seekers for more intuitive ways to search for positions that match their skills and goals, rather than relying solely on predefined job titles or keywords.

(With inputs from agencies.)