Navigating the Job Search Maze: Skills Over Titles

A LinkedIn report reveals that while the majority of professionals are open to new job opportunities, they find it difficult to identify suitable job titles or industries. There is a growing demand for skill-based job searching methods that facilitate career advancement without relying on predefined titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:52 IST
A recent LinkedIn report indicates that 67% of professionals are interested in exploring new job opportunities but lack clarity on which job titles or industries to pursue.

The research highlights that 65% of professionals can articulate their career goals, yet struggle to find roles that align with these aspirations due to confusing job filters.

With evolving job titles and a shift towards skill-based hiring, there is a significant interest among job seekers for more intuitive ways to search for positions that match their skills and goals, rather than relying solely on predefined job titles or keywords.

(With inputs from agencies.)

