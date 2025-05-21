EIB Grants €50M Loan to Electrify and Expand Port of Málaga for Sustainable Transport

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has solidified its role as a major driver of sustainable infrastructure with the recent signing of a €50 million loan agreement with the Port Authority of Málaga. This significant investment aims to modernize and electrify the Port of Málaga, turning it into a more environmentally friendly, secure, and efficient maritime hub. The move reflects the growing emphasis on cleaner transportation alternatives to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change impacts across the EU.

Key Elements of the Project

The financing will support a wide-ranging infrastructure expansion plan, most notably:

Construction of a New Multi-Use Maritime Terminal: Designed to serve various maritime operations, this terminal will boost the port’s capacity and improve service efficiency.

Electrification of All Port Terminals: This major green initiative will allow docked ships to be powered by onshore electricity, significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution by reducing the need for shipboard diesel engines.

Modern Border Control Infrastructure: A new building and modern equipment will enhance safety and streamline operations in the passenger terminal, aligning with EU security protocols.

A Step Toward a Sustainable Intermodal Hub

The ambitious upgrade aims to transform the Port of Málaga into a central player in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), particularly its Mediterranean Corridor, a critical artery for freight and passenger mobility linking Europe and Africa. Once operational, the expanded port will play a pivotal role in supporting the EU’s efforts to build an interconnected and low-carbon transportation network.

Backing from the EIB: A Vote of Confidence

According to Gilles Badot, Director of Public Sector Lending in the EU at the EIB, this loan not only funds infrastructure but also furthers the EIB’s mission to promote sustainable transport in Europe:

“This financing operation will enable the Port Authority of Málaga to make the necessary investments to expand the port’s infrastructure and services, making it safer and more sustainable, while also strengthening its strategic position on the Mediterranean Corridor of the Trans-European Transport Network.”

Financial Endorsement Rooted in Long-Term Viability

The President of the Port Authority of Málaga, Carlos Rubio Basabe, emphasized the trust EIB experts placed in the port's fiscal health and strategic vision:

“Following the EIB experts’ exhaustive analysis of the Port Authority’s accounts, and also of its future activity and income projections, their decision demonstrates that there is full confidence in the future of the Port of Málaga.”

He further noted that the funding terms were highly favorable, enabling the launch of an ambitious four-year investment plan that aligns with regional development and environmental goals.

Supporting Climate Action and Regional Cohesion

This project is particularly relevant as all investments will be made in Andalusia, a region whose per capita income lags behind the EU average. Thus, it supports not just environmental goals but also the EU’s cohesion policy, which aims to reduce disparities between European regions by promoting economic, social, and territorial cohesion.

The initiative also aligns with two core pillars of the EIB Group’s Strategic Roadmap for 2024-2027: climate action and regional cohesion. The bank has pledged that at least 50% of its annual financing will be directed toward climate and environmental sustainability, reinforcing its identity as Europe’s “climate bank.”

EIB’s Sustainable Transport Vision

The EIB’s involvement in the Port of Málaga is part of its broader commitment under its Transport Lending Policy, updated in 2022 to align with the Climate Bank Roadmap and the European Green Deal. The policy defines the bank’s strategic priorities for investing in greener, more resilient, and inclusive transportation systems.

Sustainable transport, as outlined by the EIB, rests on four interdependent pillars:

Safety – Reducing risks and improving user protection. Accessibility – Ensuring equitable mobility for all. Greenness – Cutting emissions and preserving ecosystems. Efficiency – Optimizing operations and minimizing resource use.

By fostering port electrification and intermodal connectivity, this project ticks all these boxes and exemplifies the EIB’s role in guiding Europe’s shift toward a net-zero transport sector.