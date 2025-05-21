Left Menu

Moscow's Air Defence Triumph: Drones Downed on Route to Capital

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the successful downing of three drones approaching the city, thanks to air defence efforts. Russia's Defence Ministry reported the interception of 159 Ukrainian drones across Russian regions, with six in Moscow's vicinity. Moscow airports have resumed operations after temporary safety restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:04 IST
In a significant security operation, Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin revealed on Wednesday that air defence forces successfully intercepted three drones headed for the Russian capital. The incident highlights growing tensions, as drones increasingly target Moscow.

The Defence Ministry confirmed this intercept is part of a broader effort, with 159 Ukrainian drones downed across various Russian regions, and six specifically in the Moscow area.

Following these operations, Russia's aviation watchdog announced that Moscow city's airports have returned to normal after temporary restrictions ensured flight safety. This development underscores the challenges faced by the city's air travel sector amid heightened regional hostilities.

