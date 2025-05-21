Left Menu

Airline CEOs Urge Congressional Action for Air Traffic Control Upgrade

Major airline CEOs have urged Congress to allocate funds for upgrading the outdated U.S. air traffic control system. They criticized the current system for recent failures and emphasized the need for modernization before the summer travel surge begins with Memorial Day.

Updated: 21-05-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:14 IST
Airline CEOs Urge Congressional Action for Air Traffic Control Upgrade
In a united plea for action, leading airline CEOs on Wednesday called on Congress to approve funding aimed at modernizing the antiquated U.S. air traffic control system. The executives from top airlines like American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines stressed that the existing system is 'failing Americans.'

In a joint letter, the CEOs and senior executives from FedEx and UPS pointed to recent issues, such as those at Newark Airport, to underscore the urgency of upgrading the Federal Aviation Administration's technology, which they described as 'wildly out of date.'

The call for reform highlights the pressing need to address air travel inefficiencies before the busy summer travel season kicks off with the Memorial Day holiday, thereby ensuring smoother and more efficient air travel operations across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

