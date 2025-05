Drone Warfare Intensifies Amid Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

On Wednesday, Russia announced the interception of at least 232 Ukrainian drones, with several approaching Moscow, prompting temporary closures at major airports for safety reasons. Amid ongoing discussions about resolving the three-year conflict, drone warfare is intensifying, marking a new chapter in the struggle between the two nations.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the destruction of 232 drones, predominantly over western regions bordering Ukraine, including some near Moscow. The capital city, home to 21 million people, briefly halted flights in response. Despite no casualties, Ukraine's military reported hits on a semiconductor plant in Oryol, critical to Russian military hardware production.

Combatants on both sides are escalating drone development and deployment strategies, leveraging them for technological advantage. In the eastern Donetsk region, Russian forces reportedly made strategic gains, though these claims remain unverified. President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to the Kursk region signifies Russia's continued military focus since the 2022 invasion began.

